  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Four-time champion hero Meschack Elia leaves YB and moves to Turkey

SDA

12.9.2025 - 12:29

Meschack Elia played a total of 200 competitive games for YB
Meschack Elia played a total of 200 competitive games for YB
Keystone

After exactly 200 competitive matches for Young Boys, Meschack Elia is leaving the Bernese club. The Congolese international is moving to Alanyaspor.

Keystone-SDA

12.09.2025, 12:29

12.09.2025, 13:02

The 28-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish first division club, as the club announced. There he will join the two Kosovan-Swiss dual nationals Fidan Aliti and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Elia, who was loaned out to Nantes in the second half of last season and has not yet featured this season, won the Swiss championship four times and the cup twice with YB. He scored 79 points in the process.

More from the department

"Congratulations, god of football"FCSG captain Lukas Görtler will soon be a father

"I would be stupid if ..."Now Eberl talks about Hoeness turmoil and resignation rumors

Only nine months in office. FC Luzern parts ways with CEO Simon Laager with immediate effect

Only nine months in officeFC Luzern parts ways with CEO Simon Laager with immediate effect

GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner.

GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner"We have a very clear idea at the club"

Ex-Inter goalkeeper sorted out. Onana from Manchester United to Trabzonspor

Ex-Inter goalkeeper sorted outOnana from Manchester United to Trabzonspor

Barthélémy Constantin.

Barthélémy Constantin"Sion can have a successful season even without a top six"