After exactly 200 competitive matches for Young Boys, Meschack Elia is leaving the Bernese club. The Congolese international is moving to Alanyaspor.

The 28-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish first division club, as the club announced. There he will join the two Kosovan-Swiss dual nationals Fidan Aliti and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Elia, who was loaned out to Nantes in the second half of last season and has not yet featured this season, won the Swiss championship four times and the cup twice with YB. He scored 79 points in the process.