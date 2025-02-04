Meschak Elia wants to relaunch his career at Nantes after experiencing difficult times in Bern. Keystone

After Silvère Ganvoula, another attacking player, Meschack Elia, is leaving Young Boys.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo is moving to FC Nantes on loan until the end of the season after three league titles and two cup wins with the Bernese club, the Bernese club announced in a press release. The French club have a purchase option of three million euros.

Elia played 200 games for YB, scoring 43 goals and providing 41 assists. The winger, who had to cope with the death of his son in December, did not perform as well as he would have liked this season. He has managed just one goal for the underperforming champions since the summer.