Meschack Elia mourns the death of one of his sons. KEYSTONE

The Young Boys have some sad news to report. One of Meschack Elia's sons has died unexpectedly after a short illness.

Sandro Zappella

YB striker Meschack Elia has suffered a heavy blow. The Young Boys have announced that one of Elia's sons has passed away.

Elia's partner had traveled with the two sons to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the tragic event occurred. Elia is traveling back to Bern today and will then immediately fly home to his family.

Young Boys face Stuttgart in the Champions League today, Wednesday. The players will wear a mourning flag and there will also be a minute's silence before kick-off.