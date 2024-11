Lionel Messi after a hapless performance in Atlanta Keystone

After a convincing season so far, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in danger of an early exit from the MLS play-offs.

SDA

After winning the opening game in the best-of-3 series, the qualification winners were beaten 2-1 in the second game at Atlanta United after conceding a goal in stoppage time. The decisive game for a place in the quarter-finals will take place in Miami next Sunday night.

SDA