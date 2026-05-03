Tough bounce for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami: The team loses to Orlando City despite leading 3-0 Keystone

Lionel Messi suffers a bitter defeat in his 100th game for Inter Miami. His team lost the MLS duel against Orlando City 3-4 despite leading 3-0.

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Messi made it 3:0 in the 33rd minute and had already set up the first two goals. But Orlando City turned the game around completely: Martin Ojeda scored three times for the visitors to equalize before Tyrese Spicer scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

It was Inter Miami's first defeat after eleven unbeaten games in a row. The team is also still waiting for its first home win at the new stadium at the fourth attempt. Club owner David Beckham's 51st birthday was thus thoroughly spoiled.