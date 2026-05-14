Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami. Image: Keystone Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments. Image: Keystone Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year. Image: Keystone Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year. Image: dpa Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses. Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year. Image: Imago Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year. Image: Imago Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year. Image: Imago Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He received CHF 339,822 per year. Image: Imago Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371. Image: Keystone Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS - and Bürki is the highest-paid Swiss player An exceptional player with an exceptional salary: Lionel Messi earns over CHF 22 million a year at Inter Miami. Image: Keystone Heung-Min Son from Los Angeles FC follows in second place with CHF 8.7 million including guaranteed additional payments. Image: Keystone Number 3 in the list of top earners is Messi's team and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul. He receives at least CHF 7.5 million a year. Image: Keystone Thomas Müller, ex-Bayern star and 2014 World Cup winner, is also one of the players with the highest annual salaries in the MLS. He receives just over CHF 4 million a year. Image: dpa Ex-BVB star Marco Reus of the LA Galaxy earns surprisingly little according to the MLS salary report. He is said to receive CHF 705,197 per year. However, he is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses. Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Roman, top performer and captain of St. Louis City SC, is the highest-earning Swiss player in the MLS. He receives CHF 2,149,125 per year. Image: Imago Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) receives CHF 377,855 per year. Image: Imago Under-21 international Noah Streit can also live comfortably on CHF 352,717 per year. Image: Imago Silvan Hefti (defender, D.C. United) moved from HSV to the USA in January. He received CHF 339,822 per year. Image: Imago Stefan Frei, who has already enjoyed great success as a goalkeeper with the Seattle Sounders and has been playing in the MLS since 2013, receives CHF 305,371. Image: Keystone

The most prominent player also earns the most: Lionel Messi clearly tops the salary rankings in the MLS. Meanwhile, Roman Bürki is by far the highest-earning Swiss player.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The MLS players' association has just published its latest salary report. Lionel Messi is number 1 by a wide margin.

Heung-min Son and Rodrigo De Paul complete the "podium".

Of the five Swiss players in the MLS, Roman Bürki earns the most (see gallery above). The former international goalkeeper (9 international appearances) earns around three times as much as ex-BVB star Marco Reus. Show more

Thomas Müller is one of the top ten earners in Major League Soccer - but he can't even begin to keep up financially with Lionel Messi. The Argentinian world champion collects a guaranteed basic annual salary of 25 million US dollars (currently around 19.5 million Swiss francs) from champions Inter Miami, making him the best-paid footballer in the North American professional league. With guaranteed additional payments, Messi's salary even rises to the equivalent of 22,142,500 million francs. This is according to the salary report published by the MLS players' association.

Ex-Bayern star Müller is in ninth place in the ranking with a fixed annual salary of 3.9 million francs - including the guaranteed additional payments, this is just over 4 million. The 36-year-old has been under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps since August 2025 and led the team to the final against Miami (1-3) in the previous season.

In addition to Messi, South Korean Heung-min Son (Los Angeles FC), who was a superstar at Tottenham Hotspur for many years, is also worth tens of millions, at least in US dollars. Messi's teammate and national team colleague Rodrigo de Paul follows in third place (see gallery above).

Reus salary surprises

According to the list, the guaranteed annual salary of Borussia Dortmund's long-time attacking star Marco Reus at LA Galaxy is just 604,364 US dollars (472,310 Swiss francs). Even with guaranteed bonus payments, this does not amount to one million (CHF 705,197). According to the MLS salary report, Reus earns around a third of what Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki (CHF 2.15 million) earns at St. Louis City SC.

However, Reus is likely to benefit greatly from non-guaranteed bonuses, which are not included in the report. The former Germany international was unable to sign a contract with a high fixed salary when he arrived in the USA in 2024 due to a special rule: At that time, the players' spots in Los Angeles were all already taken that did not fall under the salary cap. As a result, the player and franchise had to agree on a contract with a lower basic volume.

In addition to Bürki, four other players with a Swiss passport also play in the MLS. You can find out how much they earn in the gallery at the beginning of the article.

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