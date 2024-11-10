  1. Residential Customers
Surprise in the MLS Messi fails with Miami in the first play-off round

SDA

10.11.2024 - 07:24

The disappointed Lionel Messi after the elimination against Atlanta
The disappointed Lionel Messi after the elimination against Atlanta
Keystone

Miami with Lionel Messi surprisingly fail to reach the first play-off round in Major League Soccer. The team from Florida lost the decisive third game against Atlanta 2:3.

10.11.2024, 07:24

10.11.2024, 08:20

Miami took the lead through the Paraguayan Matias Rojas (17th), but the Senegalese Jamal Thiaré quickly turned the tide in Atlanta's favor with two goals (19th/21st). Messi was able to equalize with a header in the second half (65'), but even the eight-time world footballer had no answer to Atlanta's third goal from Poland's Bartosz Slisz (76').

Miami had set a league record in the main round with 74 points. Atlanta, on the other hand, only managed 40 points and only slipped into the play-offs via the qualifiers.

SDA

