The disappointed Lionel Messi after the elimination against Atlanta Keystone

Miami with Lionel Messi surprisingly fail to reach the first play-off round in Major League Soccer. The team from Florida lost the decisive third game against Atlanta 2:3.

SDA

Miami took the lead through the Paraguayan Matias Rojas (17th), but the Senegalese Jamal Thiaré quickly turned the tide in Atlanta's favor with two goals (19th/21st). Messi was able to equalize with a header in the second half (65'), but even the eight-time world footballer had no answer to Atlanta's third goal from Poland's Bartosz Slisz (76').

Miami had set a league record in the main round with 74 points. Atlanta, on the other hand, only managed 40 points and only slipped into the play-offs via the qualifiers.

SDA