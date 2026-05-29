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All-clear for the superstar Messi is in the World Cup squad despite minor injury

SDA

29.5.2026 - 07:02

The fans can look forward to Lionel Messi
The fans can look forward to Lionel Messi
Keystone

As expected, Lionel Messi, who is currently suffering from a slight injury, will lead the defending champions Argentina as captain at the World Cup in North America.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 07:02

29.05.2026, 14:23

The soon-to-be 39-year-old had left his sixth World Cup participation open for a long time. Messi had to be substituted in his club Inter Miami's last game before the World Cup against Philadelphia due to injury. The eight-time world footballer grabbed his hamstring following a free kick - and then it was over, with a quarter of an hour to go. It was initially feared that he might have torn a muscle fiber, which could jeopardize his participation in the World Cup.

World Cup not in danger for Messi

However, national team coach Lionel Scaloni has now announced Argentina's squad - with Messi. The superstar's injury appears to be less serious than previously expected, meaning that his participation in what will probably be his last World Cup is not in jeopardy.

In addition to Messi, the 2022 World Cup team includes goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who broke a finger during warm-ups in Aston Villa's Europa League final against SC Freiburg. The media in Argentina assume that he will not play in the test matches against Honduras and Iceland. Messi is expected to be out for around ten days due to a strain. His left thigh had been causing slight problems.

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