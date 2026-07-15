Defending champion Argentina is back in the World Cup final after a dramatic 2-1 victory over England. The team led by superstar Lionel Messi came back from a deficit in the semifinal in Atlanta.

England’s dream of reaching its first World Cup final in 60 years has been dashed. In an intense, tactical World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, defending champion Argentina ultimately prevailed thanks to its unmatched ability to mount comebacks. The “Albiceleste” overcame a late deficit and left Thomas Tuchel’s team reeling deep into stoppage time.

Historic Slump Before the Break

The historic showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn’t live up to expectations at first. From the very start, the match was marked by intense physicality and bitter trash talk. Referee Ismail Elfath had to step in to break up a scuffle between Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, and Jude Bellingham just minutes into the game. On the field, the two heavyweights engaged in a grueling battle of attrition.

The result marked a historic first: For the first time in World Cup history, there wasn’t a single shot on goal in the first 30 minutes of a match. The only noteworthy offensive play of the first half came from Argentina’s Enzo Fernández, whose long-range shot in the 38th minute sailed just over the crossbar. Although England had more possession, they couldn’t find any openings against the world champions’ uncompromising defense, led by Cristian Romero.

Gordon Breaks the Drought, Argentina Runs Rampant

The second half got off to a much more spectacular start. First, Julian Alvarez was denied by England’s strong goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (47'), before the “Three Lions” defied the run of play. After a long cross from Rogers, Argentina’s Molina misjudged the ball crucially. Anthony Gordon reacted with lightning speed and coolly slotted the ball home from close range to give England a much-celebrated 1-0 lead (55').

The goal seemed to serve as a wake-up call for the defending champions. Led by playmaker Lionel Messi, who was growing stronger by the minute, Argentina pinned the English team back in their own half from that point on. Thomas Tuchel reacted by switching to an ultra-defensive 5-4-1 formation and bringing on Ezri Konsa for added defensive cover. The English team’s energy visibly waned under the constant pressure.

Messi's brilliance sparks the turnaround

In the closing stages, the Argentines were finally rewarded for their efforts. First, Alexis Mac Allister missed a huge chance to equalize when his header hit the inside of the left post (76'). In the 85th minute, however, the passionately attacking “Albiceleste” had reason to celebrate: After a short corner kick taken by Lionel Messi, the superstar played the ball back to Enzo Fernandez. Fernandez’s well-placed right-footed shot flew unstoppably into the left corner of the net for a well-deserved 1-1 equalizer.

The momentum was now squarely with the world champions. While England was fighting tooth and nail to force extra time, Argentina continued to press relentlessly. After Mac Allister hit the woodwork once again in stoppage time (90+2), Lionel Scaloni’s team was rewarded for its unyielding determination. Lautaro Martínez converted a precise cross from Messi for the winning goal.

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England – Argentina 1–2 (0–0)

Atlanta. – 71,000 spectators. – Referee: Elfath. – Goals: 55' Gordon (Rogers) 1–0. 85' Fernández (Messi) 1–1. 92' Lautaro Martínez (Messi) 1–2.

England: Pickford; James (82. Burn), Stones (96. Toney), Guéhi, Spence (96. Rashford); Rice (82. O'Reilly), Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon (72. Konsa); Kane.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Molina (72. Montiel), Romero, Lisandro Martínez (72. Otamendi), Tagliafico (81. Lautaro Martínez); Paredes (64. González); Simeone (72. De Paul), Fernández, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi.

Notes: Yellow cards: 37. Anderson. 42. Lisandro Martínez. 51. Romero. 94. De Paul.