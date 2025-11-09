  1. Residential Customers
MLS Messi leads Miami into the playoff quarter-finals with a brace

SDA

9.11.2025 - 10:21

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami into the quarter-finals of the MLS playoffs
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami into the quarter-finals of the MLS playoffs for the first time in the club's young history. He scored two goals in the 4:0 win against Nashville SC.

09.11.2025, 10:21

09.11.2025, 10:49

The Argentinian put Miami ahead early on after a solo run (10th) and doubled his tally from almost the same position around five minutes before half-time. In the second half, Tadeo Allende finally decided the game with his two goals in the 73rd and 76th minute, Messi was involved in both goals.

Inter Miami will now face Cincinnati FC in the play-off quarter-finals in two weeks' time. Last year, the team led by eight-time world footballer Messi surprisingly failed to reach the first play-off round as winners of the main round.

