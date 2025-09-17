Once successful together at FC Barcelona and now reunited at Inter Miami: Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba Keystone

Inter Miami gained revenge in the MLS for their bitter defeat in the final of the Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 3:1 home win, Lionel Messi first set up Jordi Alba's opening goal before scoring himself shortly before the break with his 20th goal of the season.

Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei was in action for the visitors, making several strong saves to prevent an even greater defeat.

Seattle had won the final of the Leagues Cup 3-0 in August - a game that also made headlines due to a violent altercation on the pitch. Miami striker Luis Suarez, who attracted negative attention at the time, was suspended this time.

With the win, Miami climbed to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.