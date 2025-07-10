  1. Residential Customers
Inter Miami Messi makes MLS history with another brace

SDA

10.7.2025 - 07:39

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to another win with two goals
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to another win with two goals
Keystone

Following his elimination from the Club World Cup, Lionel Messi is back in the Major League Soccer league with Inter Miami. There he scored twice again - and caused a novelty in the USA.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 07:39

10.07.2025, 07:56

In Inter Miami's 2:1 win over New England Revolution, Messi scored both goals in the first half. It was the fourth time in a row that the world champion from Argentina had scored twice in an MLS match, something no one had ever managed before.

The streak began with a brace against CF Montreal at the end of May. This was followed by two goals against Columbus Crew, after the Club World Cup the 38-year-old scored twice again against Montreal and has now scored his 13th and 14th MLS goals of the season in front of Boston. Only Sam Surridge of Nashville SC - albeit with six more games than Messi - has a better haul with 16.

