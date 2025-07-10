Following his elimination from the Club World Cup, Lionel Messi is back in the Major League Soccer league with Inter Miami. There he scored twice again - and caused a novelty in the USA.
In Inter Miami's 2:1 win over New England Revolution, Messi scored both goals in the first half. It was the fourth time in a row that the world champion from Argentina had scored twice in an MLS match, something no one had ever managed before.
The streak began with a brace against CF Montreal at the end of May. This was followed by two goals against Columbus Crew, after the Club World Cup the 38-year-old scored twice again against Montreal and has now scored his 13th and 14th MLS goals of the season in front of Boston. Only Sam Surridge of Nashville SC - albeit with six more games than Messi - has a better haul with 16.