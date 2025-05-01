No more titles for the time being: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fail to reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, the North and Central American equivalent of the Champions League Keystone

As in the previous year, Lionel Messi will not win the Champions Cup. The Argentinian world champion failed to reach the semi-finals with Inter Miami.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the first leg (0:2) in the North and Central American equivalent of the Champions League, the star ensemble of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also lost the second leg against the Vancouver Whitecaps 1:3.

Miami got off to a perfect start in front of their home crowd with a goal from Alba in the 9th minute. However, the visitors turned the game around in the second half with three goals in 20 minutes.