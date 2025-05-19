The crucial question in world football: Ronaldo vs Messi. Imago

For almost two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano have fought a private duel on the football stage for titles, records and individual honors. Now the Argentine has once again spoken out about his relationship with CR7.

Syl Battistuzzi

Between 2008 and 2023, Lionel Messi and Cristiano won the World Player of the Year award 13 times. Only twice did the Ballon d'Or not go to Messi or Ronaldo. Luka Modrić won it in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

"It was always a battle," the Argentinian said in an interview with the Ballon d'Or's official X-Channel, adding: "From a sporting point of view, it was great. We pushed each other to get better and better because we are both very ambitious. He always wanted to win everything - and so did I. It was a great time for us and for everyone who loves football."

The eight-time world footballer (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023) emphasized: "It's very impressive what we've achieved for so long. As they say: 'It's easy to get there, but hard to stay there'. We stayed at the top for 10 or 15 years. That's a nice memory for everyone."

8️⃣🌕 for Messi & 5️⃣🌕 for Ronaldo.



Messi reflects on his immense rivalry with Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or. Between 2008 and 2023, they won the trophy 13 times! What is your favourite memory of the battle between the two most successful Ballon d'Or winners?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9CVkK1pqwn — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) May 17, 2025

Another showdown at the World Cup26?

The 37-year-old world champion now plays for Inter Miami, while his 40-year-old Portuguese rival plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. For a long time, the two exceptional players battled it out in Spain. While Messi worked his magic for his parent club Barcelona, CR7 shaped a successful era at Real Madrid.

Perhaps their duel will go into a final round. Messi could defend the title with his national team at the 2026 World Cup - they have already finished the South American qualifiers in a commanding first place. Ronaldo could also be back on the big stage in a year's time, but Portugal will have to beat Armenia, Hungary and Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.