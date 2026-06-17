Against Algeria, Lionel Messi will become the first player in World Cup history to appear in six World Cup tournaments—and, with a hat trick, the tournament’s all-time leading scorer. Here are the reactions.

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On June 24, Lionel Messi will turn 39. But the “Flea,” standing just 1.70, is still the linchpin of the defending champions’ game. Less than five minutes into the match in Kansas City, the superstar breaks free and beats Algeria’s goalie Luca Zidane in the near corner.

A narrow offside call prevented the 1-0 lead, but the goal was only delayed. In the 17th minute, Messi scored with a long-range shot that was saveable. This was followed by two more goals—his first hat trick in a World Cup match—and a substitution so he could enjoy a standing ovation.

“As a child, I could never have imagined everything I would experience. All of this is a bonus. I’ve achieved everything and more, and I’m enjoying it—this wonderful team and the feeling of being completely in my element on the field again, just as I’ve always loved it,” Messi said after the final whistle.

Teammates are speechless

“There are no words left to describe this,” gushed his teammate and fellow World Cup champion Alexis Mac Allister. “If anyone thought this team was better off without Leo, then today it became clear that he’s the most important of them all and we have to field a team in which he feels comfortable. Because, as I said, he’s the most important of them all.” Facundo Medina said, “Messi just makes everything look so easy. We see that in practice—and it’s incredible.”

Coach Lionel Scaloni got a bit sentimental in his comments: “You have to enjoy it, because we’re going to miss him when he’s no longer on the field.” It’s safe to assume that this is Messi’s last World Cup.

Klose’s Record Tied

The match would have been special for the Argentine even without the three goals. He donned the “Albiceleste” jersey for the 200th time—and became the first player ever to compete in his sixth World Cup.

Messi had already scored on his World Cup debut—exactly 20 years to the day—against Serbia and Montenegro in Gelsenkirchen. It was the first of what would become 16 World Cup goals. With that, Messi has, for now, tied another record. Germany’s Miroslav Klose has the same number—for now.

Online Reactions to Messi’s Performance

🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

🇦🇷🇩🇿🇺🇸 | Así reaccionó Scaloni y el cuerpo técnico de la Selección Argentina al triplete de Messi contra Argelia que lo convirtió en el máximo goleador de la historia de los Mundiales. pic.twitter.com/dKHwTZsu4m — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) June 17, 2026

Hatti for Messi ⚽️⚽️⚽️

What a day for the strikers, for the big guys of the tournament.

Doubles this morning for Mbappe, this afternoon Haaland & this evening Lionel Messi says “chill I’m still the man”!!!

Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Kane tomorrow⏳

Who’s going to be top… pic.twitter.com/LhWkClObTO — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 17, 2026

"I love Messi more than my wife!" 🇦🇷❤️



Argentina's number 🔟 has made a lot of his fans very happy! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MUpuCPdCqd — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2026

OMG. MESSI 16th goal in the World Cup. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ARGALG # — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 17, 2026