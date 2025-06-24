Lionel Messi (right) will face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 with Inter Miami. Keystone

Palmeiras and Inter Miami with Lionel Messi make it through to the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA. The team from Florida squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the direct encounter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Inter Miami with Lionel Messi are through to the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

The Americans surrender a 2-0 lead in the closing stages of their last group game against Palmeiras and draw 2-2 with the Brazilians.

Messi and Co. will face Champions League winners PSG in the round of 16. Show more

Until ten minutes before the end, Inter Miami looked like certain winners in front of their home crowd in the final group game. Messi's compatriot Tadeo Allende (16'), following an assist from Luis Suarez, and the Uruguayan veteran himself (65') had put their team 2-0 ahead. However, two substitutes, Paulinho (80) and Mauricio (87), rescued a draw for Palmeiras. Thanks to their superior goal difference, the team from São Paulo advance to the knockout phase as group winners ahead of their opponents with the same number of points.

Inter Miami will face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's former employers, in Atlanta on Sunday. Palmeiras will face Botafogo in a Brazilian clash in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The second Group A match on Tuesday night also ended in a draw. FC Porto and Egypt's Al Ahly drew 4-4 in East Rutherford, with Wessam Abou Ali particularly outstanding. The Danish-born Palestinian striker scored three goals for the North Africans. Both teams return home winless and with just two points.