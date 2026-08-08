The father of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has died at the age of 68. The Argentine had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Lionel Messi is mourning the loss of his father, Jorge.

Superstar Mourns Messi's father dies of cancer at the age of 68

According to consistent reports from various media outlets, Jorge Messi died Friday evening at a hospital in his hometown of Rosario.

The news that Lionel Messi’s father was seriously ill had already become public during the World Cup. The superstar scored a hat trick in the first World Cup match against Algeria and then broke down in tears. “It had nothing to do with sports. I’ve been through some difficult and complicated days,” he said at the time.

Jorge was also his son's advisor. He also orchestrated his son's transfers from Barcelona to PSG and later to Miami, where the 39-year-old still plays today.

As of now, the family has not yet issued a statement.