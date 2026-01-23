England and defending champion Argentina will face off on Wednesday to determine the second World Cup finalist. For England, it would be their first final since their 1966 triumph; for Lionel Messi, it would be his third in his sixth attempt.

Following Argentina's quarterfinal victory over Switzerland (3-1 in extra time), Lionel Messi aims to lead Argentina to the final for the third time in the last four World Cups on Wednesday (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Atlanta. England has never made it this far since winning the title 60 years ago.

Under national team coach Gareth Southgate, England reached the semifinals as early as 2018. With Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the team feels even closer to its first final in 60 years. But to win a second World Cup title, they’ll need to show a clear improvement in performance compared to their quarterfinal match against Norway (2–1 in extra time). After the game, Tuchel criticized the team for making things difficult for themselves with careless mistakes. They can’t afford to make those mistakes against Lionel Messi and company.

Messi's Strokes of Genius

Messi could reach the final for the third time in his sixth World Cup. His teammates will do everything they can to pave the way for their leader, even against the Three Lions.

The Gauchos haven’t exactly been convincing in recent weeks, though. Rather, it was Messi’s flashes of genius that kept the team in the tournament. Whether against the huge underdog Cape Verde, against Egypt, or most recently against Switzerland, Argentina was on the brink of elimination every time. Coach Lionel Scaloni is unlikely to make many changes, however. Against Switzerland, he started with the same lineup that had won the previous match against Egypt (3–2).

Political Sensitivity

Because of the Falklands War in 1982, the match between England and Argentina has more than just a major sporting significance. Nearly 1,000 soldiers lost their lives in the military conflict, which lasted more than 70 days; nearly two-thirds of them were Argentines. Argentina, however, bases its claim to the British overseas territory on its legal succession to the former Spanish colonial empire.

“My message is: It’s a soccer game, nothing more,” Scaloni said ahead of the match. An Argentine veterans’ association also emphasized in an open letter: “Sports are not war: The semifinal match is a sporting event of global significance, not an armed act of revenge and not a form of historical compensation.”

Possible lineups

England – Argentina

Wednesday, July 15, 10:00 p.m. Swiss time. – Atlanta, Georgia. – Referee Elfath (USA).

England: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, González; Messi, Álvarez.