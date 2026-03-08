  1. Residential Customers
MLS Messi with 899th goal of his career

SDA

8.3.2026 - 07:40

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami to second win in third league game
Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami to second win in third league game
Keystone

Lionel Messi scores again in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over DC United in the MLS. His 2-0 goal is the 899th of his illustrious career.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 07:40

08.03.2026, 08:02

After his two goals against Orlando last week, the 38-year-old Argentinian scored in the US capital with a sensitive lob. The pass to the world champion could not be prevented by the Swiss full-back at DC United, Silvan Hefti.

It was Messi's 80th goal in a Miami shirt, where he has played since the summer of 2023, and his 899th in his career. His great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still active at the age of 41, has already passed the 900-goal mark.

