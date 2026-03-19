Lionel Messi has now scored 900 goals as a professional footballer. Imago

Lionel Messi reaches another milestone in his career. The Argentinian scores his 900th goal as a professional footballer. Inter Miami are nevertheless eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Messi scored in a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Nashville in front of a home crowd. Because the first leg had ended goalless, the new draw was not enough for Inter Miami to progress due to the away goals rule.

According to the official count, Messi has scored 672 of his 900 goals for FC Barcelona. He has also scored 115 goals for Argentina's national team, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain and now 81 for Miami.

Messi scored 900 goals faster than the slightly older Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi celebrates his 39th birthday in June, while the now 41-year-old Ronaldo was already 39 years old when he scored his anniversary goal. The Argentinian also needed significantly fewer games than the Portuguese.

It is unclear how many goals the Brazilian Pelé actually scored in his career. Some football historians place him beyond the 1,000-goal mark and also count the goals he scored in matches against lower-ranked teams. Other sources put the figure at only around 650 goals.