Captain Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba celebrate after another goal from the Argentine. Picture: Keystone

Superstar Lionel Messi underlines his strong form in the MLS with three goals in Inter Miami's 5-2 win in Nashville. Nevertheless, the world champion missed out on a record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With 29 goals, the Argentinian was the most prolific attacker in MLS qualifying, and he also set up 19 goals. Only Mexico's Carlos Vela was more successful for Los Angeles FC in 2019 with a total of 49 goals (34 goals and 15 assists). The world champion's club will go into the play-offs third in the table and will face Nashville again.

Thomas Müller suffered his first defeat after moving overseas. The German lost 2:1 to Dallas with the Vancouver Whitecaps and had to surrender the lead in the Western Conference to San Diego before the start of the playoffs.

Of the four Swiss players involved in the North American league, only one made it directly into the playoffs: Stefan Frei, who now also has an American passport, finished fifth in the Western Conference with the Seattle Sounders. Maren Haile-Selassie is fighting for a place in the playoffs with the Chicago Fire in the Wild Card Round against Orlando. Roman Bürki missed out on this with St. Louis, as did Maxime Dominguez with Toronto.

