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Superstar in World Cup form Messi shines in Miami's 5-3 win with brace and assist

dpa

14.5.2026 - 10:43

Lionel Messi shines again for Inter Miami: he played a part in all the goals in the 5:3 win against Cincinnati. Miami's coach praises the superstar from Argentina.

DPA

14.05.2026, 10:43

Just under four weeks before the start of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, superstar Lionel Messi is still in top form. The Argentinian world champion scored twice and set up a goal in Inter Miami's 5:3 win at FC Cincinnati. The 38-year-old already has eleven goals and four assists to his name this season.

The last goal was deemed to be an own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano after Messi bent the ball against the post. It then bounced off Celentano's back and into the goal in the 89th minute to decide the game. The keeper had dropped a Messi cross before taking the lead 4-3, for which Messi was denied a scoring point.

"There are players who really improve and enrich the league," said Miami's interim coach Guillermo Hoyos about Messi after the game. "He works very hard." Messi had earlier set a league record in the 4-2 win at Toronto. The Argentine was directly involved in 100 goals in his first 64 games in the MLS - no other footballer has managed that in so few games.

Müller makes a brief comeback

Thomas Müller celebrated a brief comeback after his illness-related break in Vancouver Whitecaps' 3-2 win at FC Dallas. The former Bayern star was substituted in the 87th minute.

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