Lionel Messi has just made football history by scoring his 900th professional goal. Now he is trying out his talents off the pitch and appearing in front of the camera with a team colleague.

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Argentina's soccer star Lionel Messi is joining the ranks of actors. The Inter Miami striker appears in the new music video for the song "Dos Amantes" (Two Lovers) by Argentinian singer Tini Stoessel. The musician is in a relationship with Messi's teammate from the Argentinian national team, Rodrigo de Paul, who also appears in the clip.

At the beginning of the video, the guests arrive for a festive dinner in an apartment, Messi brings a bag of ice for the drinks. Then everyone takes a seat at a white table, eats, drinks and celebrates. Later, they dance and Messi and De Paul kick a football at each other. Messi had recently reached another milestone in his career and scored his 900th goal as a professional footballer.

The two footballers are considered close friends. De Paul has been in a relationship for years with Tini Stoessel, one of Argentina's best-known singers, who once began her career at Disney. Most recently, there were rumors of an impending wedding between De Paul and Stoessel. In the video for "Dos Amantes", presenter Susana Giménez asks directly: "So, when is the wedding?" In response, the couple look deep into each other's eyes and laugh.