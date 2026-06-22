After his hat trick to kick off the tournament, Lionel Messi followed it up with a brace against Austria, surpassing Miroslav Klose on the all-time scoring list.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lionel Messi has become the sole all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. The Argentine star striker scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals—making it 1-0 in the 38th minute and 2-0 in the 95th minute—in the second group stage match against Austria, thereby surpassing former German World Cup champion Miroslav Klose.

In the 9th minute, Messi had missed a penalty kick.

Just a few minutes into the match, Lautaro Martínez cuts into the penalty area from a central position. At the penalty spot, the striker was double-teamed by Stefan Posch and Xaver Schlager and went down. Referee Amin Omar initially let play continue. The Argentine remained on the ground. But then the video assistant referee intervened—and the referee pointed to the spot.

In the 9th minute, Lionel Messi placed the ball on the spot, took a calm run-up, and sent the ball just wide of the right post. The 38-year-old thus squandered an early golden opportunity to surpass Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

Lionel Messi sends the ball wide of the goal. KEYSTONE

Instead, the Inter Miami player’s miss immediately earns him two negative records: Messi is the first player to miss three penalty kicks at a single World Cup. He is also the first soccer player to have missed a penalty kick at three different World Cups (the 2018 World Cup against Iceland, the 2022 World Cup against Poland, and now the 2026 World Cup against Austria).

Impressive Response

But the eight-time World Player of the Year, who scored a hat trick against Algeria, showed just before halftime why many soccer experts call him the GOAT.

From the left side, Facundo Medina played a low pass into the back of the box. Thiago Almada let the ball run through, allowing Messi to slot it into the lower left corner of the net with a perfect left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area (39th minute). In stoppage time, Leandro Paredes played the ball to Messi in the penalty area. The superstar’s first two attempts were blocked by a defender, but on his third try, he slotted the ball into the net from five meters out. A goal that, in the end, was defined above all by sheer determination! With his 17th and 18th goals, the Argentine captain surpassed Klose by two goals and is now the sole all-time World Cup leading scorer!

«To me, Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time! Congratulations, champion!» Miroslav Klose congratulates him after breaking the all-time scoring record

However, Messi still faces a threat from Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman has 14 World Cup goals heading into today’s match against Iraq (11 p.m.). Mbappé is eleven years younger and likely has at least one more tournament ahead of him, while Messi is playing in his sixth and final World Cup. The World Cup-winning captain will turn 39 in two days.