Lionel Messi must sit out one Major League Soccer match Keystone

Lionel Messi has to sit out a championship match in the USA. He has been suspended for not taking part in an All-Star Game.

Fans and the media had selected Messi and the also sanctioned Jordi Alba, his team-mate at Inter Miami, for the American Major League Soccer squad for Wednesday's match against the Mexican league side.

However, Messi and Jordi Alba decided not to take part without giving a reason. They were therefore suspended for the game against Cincinnati on Saturday.