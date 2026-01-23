Lionel Messi has taken the lead once again in the race for the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup finalist Lionel Messi is back in the lead in the race for the Golden Boot—Kylian Mbappé can still score points in the third-place match, while Erling Haaland is no longer in the running

The 39-year-old captain of defending champion Argentina overtook France's Kylian Mbappé thanks to his two assists in the 2-1 semifinal victory over England in Atlanta.

Both have scored eight goals so far; Messi now has four assists, and Mbappé has three. In the event of a tie in goals scored, the number of assists determines the ranking in the FIFA standings.

Both have another chance to shine at the World Cup. Messi will face European champion Spain in his third World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, while Mbappé will play with France against England for third place the day before.

With his assists on both of the Albiceleste’s goals against the Three Lions, Messi has now tallied a total of twelve goal contributions in the XXL tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Mbappé has eleven. Third place on the scoring list is held by Erling Haaland, who was eliminated with Norway in the quarterfinals, with seven goals.