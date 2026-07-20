Lionel Messi and Argentina fall short of another World Cup title. What's next for the 39-year-old superstar? He takes to social media the day after the final. His wife gets emotional.

Superstar Lionel Messi has spoken out for the first time since the World Cup final loss and left his future with the Argentine national team open. “The pain is immeasurable, and this wound will take time to heal,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram the day after the 0-1 loss to the new world champions, Spain, in which Messi himself failed to make an impact.

Messi had left the stadium in East Rutherford, near New York, on Sunday without saying a word. The XXL tournament in the U.S. was already his sixth World Cup playing for the Albiceleste. It looked very much like a farewell when Messi cried in front of his own fans.

“It’s hard to fully appreciate our success just yet, but this team has reached two World Cup finals in a row,” Messi wrote. He did not specifically address his own future. There are four years until the next World Cup, which is scheduled to include a match in Buenos Aires in 2030. Messi would be just shy of his 43rd birthday when the tournament begins.

Congratulations to the world champion

The captain of the dethroned world champions posted a photo accompanying his words, showing him in a pensive pose with the medal around his neck. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every message and every greeting. Once again, we’ve managed to stand together as a nation and share the immense pride of being Argentine,” Messi said.

Criticism arose after the final regarding the sometimes rough behavior of some of his teammates, particularly that of Leandro Paredes. Messi also congratulated Spain, his former adopted home, on its second World Cup title after 2010. The European champions were rewarded for their dominant performance with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Ferran Torres in extra time.

Messi's wife: "I love you so much"

A short time later, Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, also shared an emotional message. “You’ll always be the best,” she wrote on Instagram. “Not just because of your talent, but also because you’ve never stopped being yourself. No matter what happens, you never give up; you always fight until the end and give it your all until the very last second,” she added.

She praised her husband as the “best role model for our children and an inspiration to millions of people.” "I admire you more than words can express, and I am infinitely proud to walk through life by your side," Roccuzzo wrote, concluding her post with the words: "I love you so much."