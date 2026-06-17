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Here's what you missed last night Messi ties World Cup scoring record with hat trick ++ Haaland shines with two goals

Jan Arnet

17.6.2026

Did you sleep through the World Cup games early Tuesday morning? No problem! Here’s a rundown of what happened.

17.06.2026, 04:57

17.06.2026, 06:14

Hat trick! Messi ties Klose’s goal record

Lionel Messi is a phenomenon! The 38-year-old led Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Algeria with a hat trick. With these three goals, Messi ties Miroslav Klose and equals the World Cup scoring record.

Argentina Defeats Algeria Handily. Messi Scores a Hat Trick—and Zidane's Son Wears a Head Guard

Argentina Defeats Algeria HandilyMessi Scores a Hat Trick—and Zidane's Son Wears a Head Guard

Messi now has 16 goals to his name, just like Klose, and at least two more games to become the sole record-holder. However, France’s Kylian Mbappé has also already scored 14 World Cup goals after his two-goal performance against Senegal (3–1).

Haaland Shines Against Iraq

Norway kicked off its first World Cup finals in 28 years with a 4-1 victory over underdog Iraq. Star striker Erling Haaland paved the way with two goals in Foxborough, near Boston.

In a turbulent first half with plenty of scoring chances, Haaland put the Norwegians ahead twice. In between, Iraq’s star striker Ayman Hussein deservedly equalized. It wasn’t until a quarter of an hour before the end that Leo Östigaard made the lead more comfortable with the 3–1 goal. In stoppage time, an own goal made it 4–1—following a header assist from Haaland.

Erling Haaland shines in his first World Cup match.
Erling Haaland shines in his first World Cup match.
Keystone

Müller on the penalty incident: “Scandalous”

The penalty not awarded to France’s superstar Kylian Mbappé in the 3–1 win over Senegal continues to baffle observers even after the final whistle. “That’s just a clear-cut foul. It’s an absolute mystery to me—yes, scandalous—that there wasn’t a penalty,” said former German World Cup champion Thomas Müller, speaking as an expert on MagentaTV about the much-discussed scene in the 2018 World Cup champions’ first group stage match.

A Perfect Start to the World Cup. At 27, Mbappé is already France's all-time leading scorer—now he's chasing Klose's record

A Perfect Start to the World CupAt 27, Mbappé is already France's all-time leading scorer—now he's chasing Klose's record

In the 58th minute, Mbappé went down in the opponent’s penalty area while running at full speed after a sliding tackle by Senegal star Sadio Mané, but was not awarded a penalty kick. Not even after Iranian referee Alireza Faghani was sent to the screen by Swiss video assistant Stéphane De Almeida to review the play. The TV footage showed contact.

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