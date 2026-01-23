Did you sleep through the World Cup games early Tuesday morning? No problem! Here’s a rundown of what happened.

Here's what you missed last night Messi ties World Cup scoring record with hat trick ++ Haaland shines with two goals

Hat trick! Messi ties Klose’s goal record

Lionel Messi is a phenomenon! The 38-year-old led Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Algeria with a hat trick. With these three goals, Messi ties Miroslav Klose and equals the World Cup scoring record.

Messi now has 16 goals to his name, just like Klose, and at least two more games to become the sole record-holder. However, France’s Kylian Mbappé has also already scored 14 World Cup goals after his two-goal performance against Senegal (3–1).

Haaland Shines Against Iraq

Norway kicked off its first World Cup finals in 28 years with a 4-1 victory over underdog Iraq. Star striker Erling Haaland paved the way with two goals in Foxborough, near Boston.

In a turbulent first half with plenty of scoring chances, Haaland put the Norwegians ahead twice. In between, Iraq’s star striker Ayman Hussein deservedly equalized. It wasn’t until a quarter of an hour before the end that Leo Östigaard made the lead more comfortable with the 3–1 goal. In stoppage time, an own goal made it 4–1—following a header assist from Haaland.

Erling Haaland shines in his first World Cup match. Keystone

Müller on the penalty incident: “Scandalous”

The penalty not awarded to France’s superstar Kylian Mbappé in the 3–1 win over Senegal continues to baffle observers even after the final whistle. “That’s just a clear-cut foul. It’s an absolute mystery to me—yes, scandalous—that there wasn’t a penalty,” said former German World Cup champion Thomas Müller, speaking as an expert on MagentaTV about the much-discussed scene in the 2018 World Cup champions’ first group stage match.

In the 58th minute, Mbappé went down in the opponent’s penalty area while running at full speed after a sliding tackle by Senegal star Sadio Mané, but was not awarded a penalty kick. Not even after Iranian referee Alireza Faghani was sent to the screen by Swiss video assistant Stéphane De Almeida to review the play. The TV footage showed contact.

You might also be interested in