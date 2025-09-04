It will be an emotional few hours for Lionel Messi and Argentina dpa

The Argentine media believe it will be Lionel Messi's last competitive match in the Albiceleste kit on home soil. Emotions are running high accordingly.

Argentina is getting ready to say goodbye to Lionel Messi in front of a home crowd. "Thank you, Messi", wrote the sports magazine "Olé": "The Monumental Stadium will experience a special evening that could be unforgettable for the national team and the whole of Argentina."

On Friday night (1.30 a.m. CEST), world champions Argentina will host Venezuela in the stadium with a capacity of just under 85,000 people in qualifying for next year's World Cup.

Messi himself speaks of a special match

It is the last home game on the road to next year's finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The defending champions have long since secured their ticket. And it is assumed that it will be the 38-year-old captain's last competitive match in Argentina. He has not confirmed this.

However, he himself said: "It will be something special, it will be a very special game for me." Because it will be the last at home in qualifying. The Inter Miami professional explained that his wife and their children, his parents and siblings, as well as his wife's family, would be there. The newspaper "Página12" already looked back on the beginnings under the title: "Messi and a trip for the first time."

World champion coach and the tears

Lionel Scaloni (47) also had to struggle with emotions when asked about the possible farewell to Argentina. He had coached the Argentinians to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, led on the pitch by Messi.

It will be exciting, said Scaloni, who once even played with Messi in the team. "Being his coach is a real pleasure. I hope the fans come to the stadium and enjoy it too." Messi deserves it. And if he doesn't play another home game for Argentina afterwards, there will be a farewell friendly, Scaloni announced.

Even if he has not yet made a clear announcement, it is assumed that Messi will take part in next year's World Cup, although he had always spoken of his last final tournament before Qatar. His contract with Inter Miami is still valid until the end of this year.

