2:1 win against Porto Messi's magic goal gives Miami their first win at the Club World Cup

dpa

19.6.2025 - 23:08

Lionel Messi (center) celebrates his winning goal to make it 2-1 for Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi (center) celebrates his winning goal to make it 2-1 for Inter Miami.
Picture: Keystone

Lionel Messi is still world class, at least when it comes to resting balls. The Argentinian proved this in the second group match of the Club World Cup in the USA.

DPA

19.06.2025, 23:08

19.06.2025, 23:09

Football superstar Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to their first victory at the Club World Cup in the USA with a superb shot. The world champion scored a spectacular free-kick to secure a 2:1 (0:1) win in the second group match in Atlanta against Portuguese top club FC Porto. Miami had only managed a goalless draw against Al-Ahly from Cairo in the opener.

Spaniard Samu (8th minute) had given Porto an early lead with a penalty, but shortly after the break, Telasco Segovia (47th) equalized for Miami. Then the exceptional player struck: from around 20 meters out and in a central position, Messi curled the ball over the wall and into the opposing goal with his powerful left foot.

Miami now have a good chance of reaching the last 16 of the new XXL tournament when they face Brazilian club Palmeiras São Paulo on Tuesday.

Long interruption for Palmeiras against Al-Ahly

The match between Palmeiras São Paulo and Al-Ahly (2-0) in East Rutherford was interrupted for almost an hour due to the threat of thunderstorms. English referee Anthony Taylor sent both teams to the dressing rooms with the score at 2-0. The fans were also asked to go inside.

However, the impending thunderstorm passed the MetLife Stadium, where next year's World Cup final will be played. The game was able to continue as normal after around 50 minutes. The previous day, the match between RB Salzburg and CF Pachuca had already been interrupted for 99 minutes due to a thunderstorm.

