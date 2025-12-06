  1. Residential Customers
MLS play-off final Messi's passes decide the game for Inter Miami

SDA

6.12.2025 - 23:00

Inter Miami with Lionel Messi (center) celebrate in the playoff final against Vancouver and become champions of Major League Soccer
Inter Miami with Lionel Messi (center) celebrate in the playoff final against Vancouver and become champions of Major League Soccer
Keystone

Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps dominate the Major League Soccer (MLS) play-off final, but lose 3-1 to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Messi's passes are decisive.

Keystone-SDA

06.12.2025, 23:00

07.12.2025, 00:04

Lionel Messi's assists decided the final and denied Thomas Müller the crowning glory of his first few months overseas. Inter Miami made the most of their home advantage. Messi was absent for a long time in this final, but delivered the decisive pass to make it 2:1 through his Argentinian compatriot Rodrigo de Paul (71') in front of 21,000 spectators. And Messi also provided the assist for the 3:1 in stoppage time through Tadeo Allende (96).

The play-off final also made it clear that football in the USA is still extremely personal in the year before the World Cup at home. Every time Messi had possession of the ball, there were cheers, even though Messi did not shine for a long time. There was even euphoric applause for passing sequences with his former Barça colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who ended their careers with the final.

