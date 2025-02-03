  1. Residential Customers
Milan with new striker Mexican Gimenez replaces European champion Morata

SDA

3.2.2025 - 16:43

Santiago Gimenez was a reliable goalscorer in Rotterdam
AC Milan are letting Alvaro Morata go and replacing the Spanish striker with Mexican Santiago Gimenez. The latter signed until 2029, as the Milanese announced.

Morata, who came to Milan in the summer as a newly crowned European champion, has initially signed for Galatasaray Istanbul on loan for one year. With 5 goals in 16 league games, he was unable to meet the Rossoneri's expectations.

With the signing of Gimenez for over 30 million euros, Milan have a new attacking hope. The 23-year-old Mexican, who was born in Buenos Aires, has scored 65 goals in 105 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam over the past two and a half seasons.

