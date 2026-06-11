It took less than nine minutes for the World Cup to see its first goal. A Mexican player sent his compatriots into ecstasy.

Mexican Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup. The 29-year-old forward put the World Cup host in the lead in the ninth minute of the opening match against South Africa at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The forward from the Saudi club Al-Qadsiah scored with a low shot after the South Africans carelessly lost possession near the penalty area.

The South Africans had to play almost the entire second half with one man down. Defender Yaya Sithole received the tournament’s first red card in the 50th minute for a professional foul on Mexican player Brian Gutierrez.