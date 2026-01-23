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Here's what you missed last night Mexico celebrates thanks to a blunder by South Korea’s goalkeeper ++ Canadian player suffers a serious injury

Friday night’s results Canada vs. Qatar 6–0

Mexico vs. South Korea 1–0

Canadian player taken to the hospital

Canada put on a show against Qatar. The Maple Leafs routed the Qataris 6–0. But in the 51st minute, amid the Canadian celebration, silence fell over BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. Qatari player Assim Madibo committed a nasty foul on Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné. Madibo was shocked; Koné lay on the ground with a pained expression on his face. His teammates immediately called for medical personnel, and Koné was subsequently carried off the field and taken to the hospital.

“Everyone could hear the bone snap,” said Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch after the match. “It’s very tough for him right now, but he has a bright future ahead of him. He remains a part of what we’re doing here,” the head coach added about the 24-year-old.

Nathan Saliba, who came on as a substitute for his injured teammate, dedicated the 4-0 lead to Koné by holding up his jersey. The injured Koné is scheduled to undergo surgery in Vancouver shortly and will subsequently be able to play only a passive role in Canada’s World Cup campaign. Coach Marsch has announced a barbecue with the players and their families for Saturday. “Ismaël will be in all of our thoughts. He’ll come back stronger than ever,” Marsch says.

Ismaël Koné suffered a serious injury during the match against Qatar. KEYSTONE

Mexico Benefits from South Korea’s Slip-Up

Mexico secures its spot in the knockout round early. The hosts follow up their win over South Africa with another victory against South Korea. Mexico wins 1–0—thanks to a blunder by South Korea. In the 50th minute, goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu sprints toward the ball in his own penalty area and catches it out of the air. As he lands, he collides with a teammate and the ball slips out of his hands. Luis Romo takes advantage and slams the ball into the net.

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