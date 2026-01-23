Guillermo Ochoa is hanging up his cleats. The 41-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is ending his playing career after the World Cup on home soil and more than 20 years as a professional soccer player, as he announced on social media.

"I take with me the affection and love of millions, and the certainty that I gave my all for Mexico," Ochoa wrote a few days after the World Cup final.

At the XXL tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Ochoa became one of only three players to have participated in six World Cups. The other two are Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Ochoa, who was now only the second-choice goalkeeper behind Raúl Rangel, made a brief appearance at the home World Cup. He came on as a substitute in the closing stages of the final group-stage match against the Czech Republic (3–0), a game that had no bearing on the team’s standings.