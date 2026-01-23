At the World Cup on home soil, Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa got to take the big stage one last time. Now, after more than 20 years in professional soccer, the iconic goalkeeper is hanging up his cleats.

Mexico’s iconic goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is hanging up his cleats. The 41-year-old is ending his playing career after the World Cup on home soil and more than 20 years as a professional soccer player, as he announced on social media. “I take with me the affection and love of millions, and the certainty that I gave my all for Mexico,” Ochoa wrote a few days after the World Cup final.

At the XXL tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Ochoa became one of only three players to have participated in six World Cups. The other two are Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. “I could never have imagined where this dream would take me,” Ochoa said. Images of the veteran player in tears after the 2-3 loss to England in the World Cup round of 16 were seen around the world.

Celebrated in Mexico

Ochoa was Mexico’s starting goalkeeper at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups and had previously traveled with the team as a backup goalkeeper in 2006 and 2010. This time, too, another goalkeeper—Raúl Rangel—was the number one. In the final group stage match against the Czech Republic (3–0), which had no bearing on the team’s standings, Javier Aguirre brought on the 41-year-old Ochoa shortly before the end, giving him an emotional send-off on the field.

“It was a beautiful tribute to Memo,” Aguirre said after the game. Ochoa wrote in his farewell message: “Being a goalkeeper means knowing that for 90 minutes, you have to wait for that one moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment comes, you can’t hesitate.” Although the goalkeeper took the leap to Europe in club soccer, he never made it to the top clubs there.