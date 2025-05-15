FC Luzern are in the decisive phase of the season and have achieved their first goal: the Championship Group. But there are also key questions off the pitch - such as the future of coach Mario Frick and the squad for next season.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern is in the final round and is fully focused on the last few games - but behind the scenes, plans for the future are being made.

Coach Mario Frick still has a contract until 2026, but talks about an extension will not take place until after the season.

The FCL would also like to keep loan players Stankovic and Rrudhani - if it suits them financially.

A lot will be decided in the summer, but the club is focusing on continuity. Show more

Coach Mario Frick is keeping a low profile in this crucial phase of the season. He recently emphasized to the club and the media that he does not want to "get involved in anything new until the end of the season". Head of Sport Remo Meyer also confirmed to blue Sport: "No focus at all at the moment. We're concentrating on the last few games. The rest will come afterwards."

A concrete discussion about the future has therefore not yet taken place, Frick is still under contract until 2026. However, Meyer makes it clear: "We certainly don't want to go into the last year of his contract." That points to a contract extension - provided both sides come to terms in the summer.

"That's quite possible. Mario has been here for three and a half years now, we're very happy. It's worked well, he's done an incredible job together with his staff. That all speaks in favor of continuing to work together," says Meyer.

The market is on the move - and Lucerne is watching

Bruno Berner was also in the stands forthe match between Lucerne and Lausanne. Coincidence? Perhaps. Also because many coaching positions are currently being rotated in Germany, blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax said when asked about this: "The market is currently making it possible to speculate about such things."

Ex-GC coach Bruno Berner watched the FCL game against Lausanne from the stands. Keystone

As far as the sporting objectives are concerned, the FCL sporting director is emphatically relaxed. He wants to concentrate on the last three games without declaring a fixed ranking target. Meyer: "We really only look at the table again on the last matchday." Nevertheless, a European Cup place - from a sporting and financial point of view - would "of course be top". Second or third place therefore remain in their sights, even if they are under no pressure.

Squad planning: Stanković and Rrudhani as desired solutions

Much also remains to be seen in terms of transfers - clarity will only come after the season. But Luzern do not want to make any major changes to the team. They are happy with the loan players Aleksandar Stanković and Donat Rrudhani. According to Meyer, whether the purchase options can be exercised depends primarily on the financial possibilities. "Both are a very good fit for us in sporting and personal terms," says the sporting director. Concrete figures are not mentioned - it is "not relevant as long as it fits".

Meyer expects an intensive phase in May and June - when talks are held, squad issues are clarified and the course is set. Much is still open, but the line is clear: FC Luzern wants to focus on continuity - with coach Frick, a well-coordinated squad and an eye on Europe.