Michael Frey is returning to Belgium following the termination of his contract with the Grasshoppers.

The 32-year-old forward from Bern signed a two-year contract with Royal Antwerp, according to an announcement by his new club.

Between the summer of 2021 and the winter of 2024, Frey played 69 times for Antwerp and scored 33 goals.

In the new Belgian league season, which begins one week from Friday, five other Swiss players will be in action alongside Frey: Yann Sommer, Cheveyo Tsawa, and Andrej Vasovic with the defending champions, Bruges; Roggerio Nyakossi with Leuven; and Marc Giger with Union Saint-Gilloise.