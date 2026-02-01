  1. Residential Customers
Super League Michael Heule out due to injury

SDA

1.2.2026 - 03:48

Thun full-back Michael Heule, right, is out due to an injury to his left hip. (archive picture)
Keystone
Keystone

FC Thun will probably have to do without Michael Heule for around three weeks. The full-back is out due to a muscular injury.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2026, 03:48

01.02.2026, 08:23

Heule injured his left hip, as FC Thun announced on Sunday morning.

Leaders Thun face FC Basel in the 22nd Super League round on Sunday. If the champions want to keep their chances of defending the title alive, they must win the home game against the promoted team from the Bernese Oberland. Although there are still 17 rounds to play, the ten-point deficit to Thun looks like a huge burden.

