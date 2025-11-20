  1. Residential Customers
Josef Bieri again Vice Chairman Michael Sigerist new Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Luzern-Innerschweiz AG

SDA

20.11.2025 - 21:02

The Board of Directors of FC Luzern-Innerschweiz AG has been expanded by two members
The Board of Directors of FC Luzern-Innerschweiz AG has been expanded by two members
Keystone

FC Luzern-Innerschweiz AG has a new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders elected Michael Sigerist from Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA

20.11.2025, 21:02

20.11.2025, 21:23

The 63-year-old self-employed lawyer and notary succeeds Josef Bieri, who has held the position ad interim since last year and will return to the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.

Marco von Ah, who was head of communications at the Swiss Football Association (SFA) for over eleven years, is also a new member of the now six-member Board of Directors. In addition to Bieri, Daniel Britschgi, Ursula Engelberger-Koller and Laurent Prince are also members of the Board.

