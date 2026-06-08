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Recently in the starting eleven twice Michel Aebischer on Xhaka's criticism, the double eagle and Qatar

Sandro Zappella

8.6.2026

Granit Xhaka's criticism after the 1:1 in the test match against Australia was appropriate, says Michel Aebischer. At the same time, he notes that the mood in the team is still good.

08.06.2026, 18:02

08.06.2026, 19:20

Michel Aebischer ...

... on Granit Xhaka's Larifari accusation:

"Xhaka's statements were good. He wants us all to push ourselves to the limit. He demands that of us - and of himself. He's right, we have to improve. He did a good job. I didn't think we let the reins slip', as he said, but we all have to be at 100 percent and train fully. At the end of the day, every player is responsible for being fit on match day. Such things and statements certainly don't cause unrest among us, we've all been together for a long time. It takes more than that for us to get restless."

... about the double eagle in the baseball stadium

"This gesture doesn't cause any unrest in the team either, the association has already taken a stand. We were there and had a great evening. The game was cool, a bit boring at times, but the atmosphere was great."

"Greetings from the Albanian community"Xhaka and Rodriguez show double eagle at baseball game - association comments

... about the first opponent Qatar

"We haven't studied Qatar yet. But I'm sure that our staff have already prepared well and will then show us the right solutions."

... on his increase before a tournament

"It seems like I'm a tournament player (laughs). I'm probably good at dealing with pressure. But I don't really have an explanation for that."

... on the loan to Pisa

"I wanted those minutes for the World Cup. Even though things didn't go well for the team, I'm personally satisfied. It's good to be back with the national team. My goal is to play in a top league again. I see my future abroad. A return to Switzerland is still too early. But now I want to show a good tournament for the first time."

On his role

"I can play several positions and try to fulfill the requirements with my quality. Muri knows what he has in me. I'm confident that I can help the team. I know what I'm good at and what I'm not. I also talk to my teammates in order to manage each position tactically well."

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