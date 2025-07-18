Michel Platini robbed at home. KEYSTONE

On Friday morning, thieves robbed the home of football legend and former UEFA President Michel Platini.

Syl Battistuzzi

Michel Platini has won almost everything there is to win in his football career. The French technical maestro led Les Bleus to the European Championship triumph in 1984. He won the Ballon d'Or three times (1983-85). In 1985, he triumphed with Juventus in the European Champions Cup.

On Friday morning, however, the trophy cabinet, including the medals, was lightened by a few objects. In the early hours of the morning, his house near Marseille was broken into, as reported by the radio station "RTL". The thieves had particularly targeted the garden pavilion, where most of the trophies were on display. According to the report, the burglars took around twenty trophies with them.

Platini is said to have surprised one of the thieves, but he was apparently able to escape. The 70-year-old was unharmed during the operation. The Marseille public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into aggravated burglary.

After his resignation, Platini made a career at official level and became UEFA boss (2007-2015) before stumbling into a corruption scandal together with FIFA boss Sepp Blatter. The two have since been acquitted.