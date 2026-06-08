Michel Platini was acquitted, now he is taking legal action against Infantino Keystone

Former UEFA President Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint in France against FIFA President Gianni Infantino and five other former Swiss judiciary and football officials.

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According to the 70-year-old, who issued a press release, there was a conspiracy to prevent his election as FIFA President over ten years ago.

Platini accuses the defendants of false accusations and undue influence, among other things. In addition to the criminal charges, Platini's lawyers also want to file a civil suit against FIFA for damages. Platini had already made similar accusations against the Swiss authorities. One lawsuit was classified as time-barred, the other was dropped.

Infantino was elected president of the world governing body in 2016. He had previously worked as Secretary General of UEFA under the then President Platini. The Frenchman was long considered the favorite to succeed the then FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

However, Platini and Blatter came under judicial scrutiny in 2015 due to a payment of two million francs to Platini. Both were charged with alleged fraud at the expense of FIFA in Switzerland, but were finally acquitted in appeal proceedings last year.