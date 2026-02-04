Michi Frey and his GC teammates celebrate reaching the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup. Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers have their backs to the wall several times in the Cup quarter-final against Sion, but show great morale and are rewarded for it. Already in a key role: new signing and bundle of energy Michael Frey.

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC wins a spectacular Cup quarter-final against FC Sion despite trailing 2-0 and reaches the last four for the first time in eight years.

New signing Michael Frey played a big part in the victory, impressing with his energetic performance. "Amir got us incredibly fired up before the game," explains Frey. Show more

In the 72nd minute, the decision seems to have been made at the Letzigrund. Benjamin Kololli put FC Sion 2-0 ahead in the Cup quarter-final against Grasshoppers, who had been harmless until then, after a counter-attack - and on course for the semi-finals. But few would have thought what happened next was possible.

Out of nowhere, Bayern loanee Jonathan Asp Jensen scored the final goal after a burst of energy from Michi Frey, restoring GC's hopes and setting off a spectacular final phase. Just four minutes later, Felix Tsimba equalized at 2:2 before Josias Lukembila put the Valais side back in front five minutes later.

But GC came back again. Thanks to Michi Frey, who was rewarded for his tireless efforts in the 93rd minute and forced extra time. It was Tsimba again who secured the Zurich side's acclaimed victory and their first semi-final appearance in eight years.

"A cup quarter-final like this is a huge opportunity"

"It was a good start for me personally. But also for the team, this game gives you a boost," says energetic Michael Frey after the final whistle and explains: "A cup quarter-final like this is a huge opportunity - for me, but above all for the young players to show themselves. Games like this don't come back, you know that at a certain age."

One player who knows this very well in the Hoppers' ranks is captain Amir Abrashi, who will make his comeback from injury after 111 minutes against Sion. "Amir got us incredibly fired up before the game," says Frey.

The new signing is satisfied with his GC start: "I've only been here a few days, but I knew I had to be ready straight away. The best way to settle in is to play a lot of games. And with success, the team grows together. Now we have to keep our heads down."

