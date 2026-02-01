  1. Residential Customers
GC sporting director Alain Sutter "Michi Frey fits us like a glove"

Tobias Benz

1.2.2026

GC sporting director Alain Sutter talks to blue Sport about the signing of Michi Frey and reveals what he hopes to gain from the 31-year-old striker in the future.

01.02.2026, 08:34

01.02.2026, 08:44

In Michi Frey, the Zurich Grasshoppers signed a big name in January. After several spells abroad, the former YB, Lucerne and FCZ player is returning to the Swiss Super League - and is set to shoot GC out of the bottom of the table.

"In terms of his style of play and mentality, he fits our style of play like a glove," said GC sporting director Alain Sutter in an interview with blue Sport.

"He's also very active in defensive play and isn't afraid to press. We hope that he will make our team more complete with his skills," continued Sutter.

Mahmoud sees red. GC and Lugano draw after a heated final phase

Mahmoud sees redGC and Lugano draw after a heated final phase

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is primarily expected to score goals. "His main quality - and that's what we brought him in for - is that he knows where the goal is," Sutter continues.

In the first match against FC Lugano, Frey starts from the beginning. The GC newcomer fails to score, but the Hoppers still pick up an important point against the second-placed team in the table. Frey will have his next chance to score on Tuesday. GC will then face FC Sion in the Cup quarter-finals.

