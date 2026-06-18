Michael Frey is leaving Grasshopper Club Zurich at his own request, effective immediately, the club announced.

The 31-year-old forward joined the record champions from Queens Park Rangers during the winter break; his contract was set to run through June 30, 2028.

Frey played in 16 competitive matches for GC, scoring two goals and recording two assists. The Zurich-based club secured its place in the Super League for the third consecutive season only after a playoff.