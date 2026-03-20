Michi Frey is GC's beacon of hope in the final spurt of the season. The new winter signing is supposed to save the Hoppers from relegation. The goalscorer talks to blue Sport about the change of coach at GC and his decision to return to Switzerland after eight and a half years.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Grasshoppers are once again plagued by relegation worries and are currently in the barrage position. Coach Gerald Scheiblehner was sacked at the beginning of the week.

In an interview with blue Sport, Michi Frey explains that the change of coach took him by surprise. "I had a good relationship with Scheiblehner."

Frey also talks about his return to Switzerland and admits that he had a somewhat uneasy feeling about it. Show more

30 games, 24 points, barrage place, five points ahead of bottom team Winterthur, seven points behind the safety margin. The dicey situation at Grasshoppers led to a decision that many a club would make in this situation: The coach is sacked.

However, hardly anyone blames Gerald Scheiblehner for the predicament. After sporting director Alain Sutter made it clear that he didn't actually want to sack the Austrian, but that the team needed new impetus in the final spurt, Michael Frey can't say a bad word about Scheiblehner either. "I had a good relationship with him. It was also a bit unexpected. If the results aren't right, it often leads to a change of coach."

Now Gernot Messner, previously coach of the U21s at GC, is set to keep the team in the league. "He is already the 28th coach in my career," says Frey. His first impressions are positive. "He has a clear plan. He's trying to bring us even closer together as a team. That's the most important thing in our situation."

Although Frey has only been with the team for two months, he is already one of the leading players, as he says himself. "I hope that I can help the club with my personality." The burly striker has already shown in his first seven games for GC that he is an absolute team player. Only the goals are still missing. Frey only scored one goal in the Cup. GC are in the semi-finals of the Cup and are favorites against Lausanne-Ouchy in April despite their poor form.

11 clubs and 28 coaches

The move to the Hoppers in the winter was also a homecoming for the man who left Switzerland in 2018 and subsequently played for numerous clubs in Turkey, Germany, Belgium and England. Frey has already signed for eleven clubs. Most recently, he was with Queens Park Rangers in England's second-highest league, where he only extended his contract in September. "But then the coach suddenly stopped backing me. He told me that I should leave."

It was another setback, of which Frey has had to overcome several in recent years. Like when Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga or when he was booted out of Royal Antwerp. "I was with the second team for nine months and had to train with 15-year-olds," recalls the man from Münsingen. He was also not in the squad at QPR for weeks until his departure in January.

Contact was made with GC - and after a few discussions with Sutter and Scheiblehner, it was clear to Frey that the time was ripe for a return to the Super League. Even if the polarizing striker admits that he was a little "scared" of the reactions here at home. "I had my peace of mind abroad. The external perception of the media was different to here."

League retention comes before winning the cup

In Switzerland, Frey had not only had good public experiences in the past. "You walk into a restaurant and realize that people think they know you because they've read an article about you. They've already formed an image of you, even though they don't know you at all. That's not always easy," he admits.

Since moving to Zurich, however, things have remained quiet so far. Perhaps also because he is a little more considered in his interviews than he was when he was younger. Legendary remarks such as the one about the doctor who once operated on him in Lille after an injury ("The village butcher from Münsingen would have done just as well") have become rare.

Nevertheless, Michi Frey remains a man of clear words. So he doesn't have to think long when asked what he would prefer: Winning the cup or winning the league outright. "Retaining the league! Nobody is thinking about anything else at the moment."

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