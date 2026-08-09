This is how Michael Frey imagined his first game for his new-old club, Royal Antwerp. The 32-year-old from Bern scored twice in his first game back.

After leaving the Grasshoppers, Michael Frey is thriving once again at his former club in Belgium

Frey scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 victory over Beveren in the Belgian league opener and turned the game around with his second goal four minutes before the end.

The forward previously played for Antwerp from 2021 to 2023, scoring 33 goals in 69 games. In the second half of last season, Frey played for Grasshoppers. The former Swiss junior national team player terminated his contract with the record champions—which was set to run through June 2028—early.