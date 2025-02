Michy Batshuayi plays in the Bundesliga again Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed striker Michy Batshuayi from Galatasaray Istanbul. The Belgian international has signed a contract with Eintracht until 2027, the club announced.

Batshuayi only moved to Galatasaray from city rivals Fenerbahce last summer and has also played for several other clubs in Europe in recent years. The 31-year-old has also played in the Bundesliga: he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea FC in 2018.